Christmas & New Year Title 6

Celebrate the season with a sleek, minimal motion title designed for Christmas and New Year greetings. A glowing circular focal element, smooth line accents, and refined typography deliver a polished festive look. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay for videos or as a standalone card. Customize the headline, subline, fonts, and colors to match your brand or campaign. Ideal for holiday intros, outros, social posts, promos, and seasonal messages where you want modern elegance with a cozy glow.