Floral Title 1

Bring a touch of nature to your videos with a refined floral motion title. A delicate wreath frames your message as text gently reveals, perfect for weddings, romantic stories, and lifestyle content. Customize colors to match your palette and choose your fonts to fit your brand. The transparent background lets you overlay this title on footage or graphics for polished intros and outros. Clean, minimal, and beautifully elegant, it’s an effortless way to add botanical charm to any project.