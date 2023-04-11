Floral Title 4

Design a refined floral motion title that sits beautifully over your footage. This transparent overlay features a clean polygon frame adorned with delicate flowers and leaves, minimal typography, and smooth, romantic animation. Customize text and pastel colors to match your brand or event. Perfect for chapter openers, wedding highlights, lifestyle content, and nature videos seeking an elegant, modern touch. With outline drawing, gentle growth, and subtle fades, it adds charm without distraction—ready to drop into any edit for an instant, polished look.