Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Floral Title 4 - Original - Poster image

Floral Title 4

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Elegant
Flower
Minimal
Outline reveal
85exports
rating
Design a refined floral motion title that sits beautifully over your footage. This transparent overlay features a clean polygon frame adorned with delicate flowers and leaves, minimal typography, and smooth, romantic animation. Customize text and pastel colors to match your brand or event. Perfect for chapter openers, wedding highlights, lifestyle content, and nature videos seeking an elegant, modern touch. With outline drawing, gentle growth, and subtle fades, it adds charm without distraction—ready to drop into any edit for an instant, polished look.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us