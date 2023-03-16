Floral Title 2

Design a serene, elegant opener with this floral motion title. Delicate botanical accents frame your headline while smooth fades and slides create a calm, polished reveal. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay on footage or solid backdrops. Easily customize fonts, colors and text to match your brand or event. Ideal for weddings, lifestyle, wellness, nature content and more. Its minimal, pastel aesthetic and refined animation deliver a sophisticated first impression in seconds.