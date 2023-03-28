Floral Title 3

Design a refined, botanical motion title that floats elegantly over your video. This transparent overlay features a delicate oval wreath with floral flourishes, minimal typography, and smooth, graceful animation. Customize headline, secondary lines, fonts, and plant colors to match your brand or event. Perfect for weddings, lifestyle and health content, or any nature-themed project needing a tasteful centerpiece title. Its clean, modern look and subtle pacing make it easy to integrate as an opener, interlude, or chapter card in any edit.