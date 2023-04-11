Floral Title 5

Add a refined botanical touch to your videos with this elegant floral motion title. The transparent overlay makes it easy to place over footage. Customize two text lines, choose fonts, and adjust the plant colors to match your brand or event palette. The minimal, nature-inspired frame and gentle animation feel romantic and tasteful—ideal for weddings, lifestyle, wellness, and nature content. Use it as an intro or end title, or as a standalone chapter card. Simple, clean, and versatile, it delivers polished results in minutes.