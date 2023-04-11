Floral Title 6

Create a beautiful, minimalist motion title wrapped in delicate floral line art. This transparent overlay is perfect for romantic intros, wedding moments, lifestyle and nature content. Personalize the headline and supporting text, then fine-tune the plant colors to match your brand or event palette. Smooth outline reveals, soft fades, and gentle drifting particles set an elegant tone without distracting from your footage. Use it as a tasteful opener, chapter card, or overlay to add a timeless botanical touch to any project.