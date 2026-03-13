Chroma Quoter 1

Showcase impactful words with a clean, minimal motion title built for quotes. This transparent overlay features bold typography, subtle RGB glitch accents, and a neat author banner that slides in for emphasis. Perfect for intros, interludes, or social posts, it keeps focus on your message while remaining stylish and unobtrusive. Easily customize fonts, sizes, colors, and spacing to match your brand or project. Drop it over footage or use on a solid background for crisp contrast. A versatile, modern choice when you need a sleek quote graphic that stands out and reads instantly.