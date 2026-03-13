Chroma Quoter 3

Showcase powerful quotes with a clean, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features a bold outline headline, a dedicated quote badge, and vibrant RGB split glitch accents for instant impact. Customize author and quote text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Smooth, kinetic typography with staggered reveals keeps pacing energetic yet readable. Ideal for intros, reels, shorts, social posts, presentations, and YouTube overlays when you want a modern, editorial look with a digital edge. Simple to edit, versatile in style, and designed to stand out on any background.