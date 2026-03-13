Chroma Quoter 4

Showcase impactful quotes with a clean, modern title card. This minimal motion title features bold typography, elegant quotation icons, and subtle RGB split accents. The transparent background makes it easy to overlay on any footage or solid color. Customize headline and author lines, adjust fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand. Ideal for social posts, reels, presentations, and video openers where clarity and style matter. The smooth, staggered build draws attention to your message while keeping visuals streamlined and professional.