Chroma Quoter 7

Showcase powerful words with a crisp, minimal glitch title. This transparent motion title overlays seamlessly on any footage, using RGB split accents and kinetic typography to bring your quote and author line to life. Customize text, colors, and fonts to match your brand or project style. The energetic pacing and clean layout make it perfect for intros, reels, social posts, and video chapters. Create striking, legible, and modern quote cards in seconds and keep viewers engaged with stylish motion.