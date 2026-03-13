Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Chroma Quoter 7 - Original - Poster image

Chroma Quoter 7

00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Quotes
Glitch
RGB split
Glitch artifacts
6exports
rating
Showcase powerful words with a crisp, minimal glitch title. This transparent motion title overlays seamlessly on any footage, using RGB split accents and kinetic typography to bring your quote and author line to life. Customize text, colors, and fonts to match your brand or project style. The energetic pacing and clean layout make it perfect for intros, reels, social posts, and video chapters. Create striking, legible, and modern quote cards in seconds and keep viewers engaged with stylish motion.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us