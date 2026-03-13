Chroma Quoter 13

Showcase powerful words with a crisp, minimal quote title that overlays any footage. This transparent motion title opens with a stylish RGB glitch and quickly resolves to clean, legible typography. The two‑column layout pairs a bold quote icon with stacked lines for the quote and author. Fine‑tune fonts, sizing, and colors to fit your brand. Ideal for intros, title cards, reels, and presentations where clarity and impact matter. Use the built‑in audio track or add your own. Create elegant, high‑contrast quotes that stand out and keep viewers focused on your message.