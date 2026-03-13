Chroma Quoter 5

Craft punchy quote titles in seconds. This minimal, typography-led motion title features a clean centered stack, bold type, a highlight banner, and subtle RGB glitch accents. The transparent background makes it easy to layer over footage, reels, or slides. Fine‑tune fonts, colors and layout to match your brand, then export a crisp, professional title for your video. Ideal for intros, segment bumpers, or inspirational posts where the message needs to stand out.