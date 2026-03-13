Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Chroma Quoter 12 - Original - Poster image

Chroma Quoter 12

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Quotes
Motion title
Minimal
Quotation marks
Glitch
8exports
rating
Showcase your words with a crisp, modern quote title. This minimal design pairs bold typography with a subtle RGB glitch accent and a clear author line. Quotation marks frame your message, while a small banner grounds the attribution for instant clarity. It’s a transparent overlay, perfect for layering over any footage. Customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand, add audio, and render in seconds. Ideal for intros, social posts, and content highlights where clarity and impact matter.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us