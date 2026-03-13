Chroma Quoter 9

Showcase your favorite words with a clean, modern quote title. This transparent motion title features bold typography on a centered card, subtle RGB split accents, and smooth, staggered reveals for headline, subheadline, and attribution. The minimal design works across social videos, presentations, reels, and YouTube content. Easily edit text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Drop it over any footage or background for an instant, professional quote highlight that’s clear, legible, and stylish.