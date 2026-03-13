Youtube intro for cooking channel
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RGB Minimal Quotes Title 9 - Original - Poster image

Chroma Quoter 9

00:07 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Quotes
Minimal
Bold
Rounded rectangle
6exports
rating
Showcase your favorite words with a clean, modern quote title. This transparent motion title features bold typography on a centered card, subtle RGB split accents, and smooth, staggered reveals for headline, subheadline, and attribution. The minimal design works across social videos, presentations, reels, and YouTube content. Easily edit text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Drop it over any footage or background for an instant, professional quote highlight that’s clear, legible, and stylish.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us