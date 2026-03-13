Chroma Quoter 11

Bring your favorite lines to life with a clean, modern quote title. This minimal motion title features bold typography, striking quotation marks, and a tasteful RGB glitch accent. Perfect as a transparent overlay or standalone card, it showcases a headline, supporting text, and an author credit. Customize fonts, sizes, leading, and colors across text, icons, and the credit bar to fit any brand or channel. Ideal for YouTube, reels, presentations, and social content where clarity and impact matter. Simple, stylish, and fast to edit—get your message seen with a crisp, professional finish.