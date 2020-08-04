Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Rhythm Opener - Original - Poster image

Rhythm Opener

00:15 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 15 images · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Intro
Bold
Stomp style
Minimal
1.5Kexports
rating
Launch your content with a high-energy opener built around bold, kinetic typography. This minimal, modern design combines snappy stomp transitions, solid color banners, and clean 2D motion graphics over interchangeable photos. Easily customize multiple text slides, swap images, adjust brand colors, and finish with your logo lockup. Ideal for YouTube intros, product promos, event teasers, or fast title sequences, it delivers maximum impact in seconds. Crisp, centered layouts, stacked text accents, and sliding panels keep the message clear and memorable—no complex setup required.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us