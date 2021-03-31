Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fashion Intro - Original - Poster image

Fashion Intro

00:15 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 9 images · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Stomp style
Intro
Title sequence
Bold
11.4Kexports
rating
Make your message impossible to miss with a fast, modern stomp opener. This template blends bold typography, glitchy slice transitions, sliding color panels, and vibrant duotone accents to showcase your visuals with impact. Drop in your images or videos, edit headlines, tweak colors, and finish with a clean logo reveal. Perfect for product launches, brand promos, collections, lookbooks, and social ads. The minimal layout and high contrast design keep attention on what matters—your content—while rhythmic motion keeps viewers engaged from start to finish.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us