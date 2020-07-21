Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Summer Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Summer Slideshow

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 18 images · 1 audio
Slideshow
Mosaic
Promo
Geometric
Tile reveal
693exports
rating
Elevate your visuals with a clean, modern grid slideshow built for fast customization. This dynamic template arranges your photos in a mosaic layout with smooth, staggered tile reveals, tasteful light leaks, and an impactful logo outro. Its minimal, cinematic aesthetic works beautifully for promos, events, portfolios, or brand teasers. Replace images, toggle effects, adjust colors, and add your logo to deliver polished results in minutes. Designed for 16:9, it’s a versatile choice whenever you need a sleek, compelling visual story.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us