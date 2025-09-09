Menu
Created by Mr_Free
8exports
20 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
13videos
1image
8texts
1font
1audio
Slideshow with the effect of a split screen, the dynamic and modern appearance of your photos and videos, the Split Screen Slideshow is accompanied by leaks of light, unobtrusive grange texture and pleasant flashes in the place of the appearance of your text.
Similar templates
Best of Mr_Free
By Danimotions
20s
4
7
7
Dive into the digital cosmos with our Digital Glitch Teaser template, where binary ripples and 3D text form the backdrop of your virtual odyssey. It's a landscape of technology and future, perfect for intros and content that demands a high-tech touch. Customize the logo, text, fonts, and colors, crafting an unforgettable sequence that resonates with your viewers. Take control in this digital frontier and establish your visual narrative.
By motionsparrow
15s
21
21
11
Bring your story to life with a vibrant slideshow customized to your brand! With this Morning Show Opener template, curate a gallery of images and videos, complemented by engaging text and a palette of lively colors. Perfect for presentations or promotions, the fresh, colorful design will captivate your audience, and with a helpful video tutorial, customization is just a few clicks away. Create a journey that resonates!
By Promak
23s
1
68
15
Showcase your brand's elegance with our precision-crafted Dynamic Brand Opener slideshow. This template transforms your content into a compelling story of images, videos, and text that fluently glide across formats. Tailor every element, from fonts to colors, and confidently highlight your identity with this clean and contemporary design.
By zevs
18s
1
14
28
Maximize your brand visibility with a sleek, modern video that effortlessly blends your images and video clips. With stylish animations perfect for Facebook promos, ads, or brand storytelling, you'll have the power to captivate your audience. Personalize text, fonts, and colors to match your identity and get ready to stand out in the social media landscape.
By motiondrum
19s
21
17
24
Create an unforgettable visual experience with our rugged Grunge Story Weaver slideshow template. Whether for business or pleasure, this template's customizable text, images, and colors make your story resonate with authenticity and style perfect for keeping your audience engaged and inspired.
By Promak
23s
21
20
31
Set the stage for your brand story with the Vision Flow Intro template. Fluid motion, crisp design, and striking typography come together to create a dynamic, polished feel perfect for any logo reveal or product launch. Fully customize with your logo, images, and a palette that matches your brand. Deliver your message with style in full-screen glory that's made for YouTube, Vimeo, and more!
By Goldenmotion
20s
21
20
11
Dive into the vibrant world of storytelling with our Dynamic Energy Opener. Designed for impact, this template dazzles with swift transitions and bold typography tailored for YouTube intros, promos, or presentations. Customize it with your media, colors, and fonts to create a seamless video that bursts with motion and keeps viewers hooked.
By igorilla
30s
21
22
24
Immerse viewers in the vibrant streets of the city with our Downtown Opener template. Ideal for music videos and action-packed promos, this template infuses your content with urban flair. Tailor it with your images, videos, and text, then accentuate it with your unique logo, fonts, and colors. Create a ready-to-publish video that brings the energetic pulse of the city to your audience.
