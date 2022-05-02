Trendy Media Opener Slideshow

Create a fast, modern promo with bold titles, crisp panels, and vibrant tints. This energetic slideshow blends mosaic grids, split-screens, sliding panels, and light leaks for stylish, rhythmic reveals. Easily drop in your photos or videos, update headlines, and finish with a clean logo end card. Perfect for intros, teasers, showreels, demo reels, fashion, sports, and social media highlights. The layout is minimal yet striking, with decorative shape accents and smooth, beat-ready transitions to keep viewers engaged.