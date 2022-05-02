Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Trendy Media Opener Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Trendy Media Opener Slideshow

00:24 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 26 images · 15 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Slideshow
Stomp style
Minimal
Light leak
8.2Kexports
rating
Create a fast, modern promo with bold titles, crisp panels, and vibrant tints. This energetic slideshow blends mosaic grids, split-screens, sliding panels, and light leaks for stylish, rhythmic reveals. Easily drop in your photos or videos, update headlines, and finish with a clean logo end card. Perfect for intros, teasers, showreels, demo reels, fashion, sports, and social media highlights. The layout is minimal yet striking, with decorative shape accents and smooth, beat-ready transitions to keep viewers engaged.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us