Split Screen Media Slideshow

Showcase your story with a modern split‑screen slideshow built for fast customization. Clean, minimal typography pairs with magazine‑style grids, smooth panel slides, film‑look grain, and tasteful light leaks. Flexible layouts spotlight your photos or videos while bold yet refined transitions keep viewers engaged. Finish strong with a branded logo end screen. Perfect for promos, portfolios, recaps, and event highlights, this design delivers a polished, contemporary look in seconds. Easily tailor colors, titles, and media to match your brand and message.