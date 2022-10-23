Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Split Screen Media Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Split Screen Media Slideshow

00:29 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 21 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 6 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Sliding panel
Slide-in
Editorial
2.6Kexports
rating
Showcase your story with a modern split‑screen slideshow built for fast customization. Clean, minimal typography pairs with magazine‑style grids, smooth panel slides, film‑look grain, and tasteful light leaks. Flexible layouts spotlight your photos or videos while bold yet refined transitions keep viewers engaged. Finish strong with a branded logo end screen. Perfect for promos, portfolios, recaps, and event highlights, this design delivers a polished, contemporary look in seconds. Easily tailor colors, titles, and media to match your brand and message.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us