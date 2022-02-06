Multiframe Media Opener Slideshow

Build a stylish, multi-frame promo with a modern grid of rounded panels, bold titles and a clean logo outro. This versatile slideshow pairs a cinematic film-look—light leaks, subtle grain and letterbox bars—with a crisp, minimal layout. Easily swap in your images or videos, tweak background and title colors, and pick your preferred fonts to match any brand. Perfect for showreels, product highlights, travel recaps, fashion edits and social promos. Fast, rhythmic transitions and staggered tile reveals keep the energy high while maintaining a polished editorial feel.