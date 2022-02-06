Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Multiframe Media Opener Slideshow - Light - Poster image

Multiframe Media Opener Slideshow

00:55 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 56 images · 8 texts · 6 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Slideshow
Film Look
Mosaic
Rounded rectangle
25.3Kexports
rating
Build a stylish, multi-frame promo with a modern grid of rounded panels, bold titles and a clean logo outro. This versatile slideshow pairs a cinematic film-look—light leaks, subtle grain and letterbox bars—with a crisp, minimal layout. Easily swap in your images or videos, tweak background and title colors, and pick your preferred fonts to match any brand. Perfect for showreels, product highlights, travel recaps, fashion edits and social promos. Fast, rhythmic transitions and staggered tile reveals keep the energy high while maintaining a polished editorial feel.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us