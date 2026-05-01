Mosaic Rush

Create a fast, modern opener that blends bold typography with a dynamic photo/video grid. This versatile template assembles panels into eye‑catching mosaics, uses energetic slide transitions, and finishes with a clean logo scene. Easily swap in your own images or clips, edit headlines, and fine‑tune the color filter to unify your brand look. Perfect for promos, intros, reels, and quick highlight videos, it keeps pacing tight and visuals polished so your message lands instantly across social, YouTube, ads, and more.