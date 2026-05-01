Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Short Opener - Original - Poster image

Mosaic Rush

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 21 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Bold
Promo
Title sequence
Minimal
7exports
rating
Create a fast, modern opener that blends bold typography with a dynamic photo/video grid. This versatile template assembles panels into eye‑catching mosaics, uses energetic slide transitions, and finishes with a clean logo scene. Easily swap in your own images or clips, edit headlines, and fine‑tune the color filter to unify your brand look. Perfect for promos, intros, reels, and quick highlight videos, it keeps pacing tight and visuals polished so your message lands instantly across social, YouTube, ads, and more.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us