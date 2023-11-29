Modern Multi Photo

Create a fast, modern multi-frame slideshow that blends bold titles, stylish light leaks, and a clean logo finish. This versatile opener showcases photos or clips in dynamic grid mosaics with punchy zoom and slide transitions. Refine the look with adjustable colors and typography to match your brand. Ideal for promos, intros, reels, fashion, travel, weddings, and portfolios—any time you want maximum impact in minimal time. Swap in your media, edit headlines, and end with a polished logo and tagline for a professional, on-brand result.