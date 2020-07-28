Summer Stomp Logo

Launch your message with a punchy stomp intro that blends kinetic typography, bold titles, and duotone color grading. Diagonal stripe wipes, letterbox framing, film grain and subtle scratches deliver a stylish retro-cinematic vibe. Showcase your images and headlines across fast-moving scenes, then wrap with a clean logo reveal. Ideal for promos, ads, social posts, and quick brand openers. Easily customize text, colors, and media to match your look. A versatile title sequence that keeps attention and drives action.