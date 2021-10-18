Spinning Smoke Logo Reveal

Give your brand a dramatic entrance with a cinematic smoke logo reveal. Vivid, swirling volumetric smoke and sparkling particles build suspense before revealing your mark in a refined 3D stage setup. Perfect as an intro or outro, this elegant, atmospheric logo animation keeps focus centered with a subtle spotlight and reflective floor. Easily customize the background and effect colors, upload your logo, and add a tagline for a polished finish. Ideal for channels, promos, and branded bumpers where a premium, memorable reveal is key.