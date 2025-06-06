Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Intro Maker
Logo Animation
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Slideshow Maker
Mockup Generator
Promo Videos
Motion Graphics
Stream Overlays
Music Video Maker
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell Your Templates
Affiliate Program
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Night glitch

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Reflection
Neon
Retro
Glitch
Flare
Light
Particles
Full HD
Music
More details
Night glitch - Original - Poster image
AlexG1985 profile image
Created by AlexG1985
8exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
1image
1font
1audio
Step out of the shadows and into the digital limelight with our Night Glitch template. This video is perfect for IT brands and gamers seeking that high-tech, cyberpunk aesthetic. With neon glows and stunning glitch animations, it reveals your logo in an atmosphere reminiscent of a high-stakes, nighttime metropolis. Customize your colors and upload your logo for a ready-to-publish video that will turn heads and capture clicks.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of AlexG1985
Neon Stomp Original theme video
Neon Stomp
Edit
By mocarg
9s
6
8
11
Present your message with this stylish Neon 80s animated title sequence! Change color gradients, flicker speed, turn smoke, particles, reflections off and more! Make the scene exactly as you want it, to fully fit your branding and reflect your style. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Impact Original theme video
Impact
Edit
By mocarg
7s
2
3
2
Symbolize the impact of your brand on the market with a stunning animation that reveals your logo in a professional and eye-catching way. This intro video works with any type of content, from gaming streams and highlights, to HQ communications and corporate videos. Simply upload a logo, add a tagline.
Improved Impulse Original theme video
Improved Impulse
Edit
By koma
7s
6
3
2
Based on the popular ‘Impact’ logo intro template, comes an improved version with even smoother animation and particles exploding on impact. Create an intro for your stream, gaming highlights, or any other type of YouTube channel in a few clicks, simply by uploading a logo, entering a tagline and choosing a color theme.
Into the Multiverse Original theme video
Into the Multiverse
Edit
By mocarg
11s
5
2
3
Into the Multiverse is a collaboration between CuteRabbit, Tinomotion, Shoeeb, Tarazz, Vivace_studio, Rade and myself. We were inspired by the new "Into the Spiderverse" movie and wanted to try a similar experiment where multiple talented authors around the world worked on a single project to deliver a template no single author could. Please enjoy our very unique template on our platform.
Flow Unveil Original theme video
Flow Unveil
Edit
By Black_Phoenix
7s
4
3
5
Revel in the subtle elegance of particles as they reveal your company's identity. This Flow Unveil is designed to make a lasting impression, setting the tone for the quality content to follow. The customization options ensure your brand is brilliantly highlighted in the depth of gold and luxury.
Emergency Flashlight Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Emergency Flashlight Reveal - Horizontal
Edit
By tinomotion
10s
5
2
5
Emergency Flashlight Reveal is a stylish template with a dark mood cinematic glowy logo reveal. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder. A 10 seconds opener for your TV show, commercials, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Amaze your audience with this template.
Luxury Particles & Reflection Golden Logo theme video
Luxury Particles & Reflection
Edit
By d3luxxxe
8s
27
4
18
Luxury Particles Logo Reveal is a bright and elegant animation that will give your logo or text a polished luxury metallic look alongside particle reveal effect. You can choose between: Gold, Silver or Original Logo Colors. Placeholder for an optional background media is also available.
Fireflies Original theme video
Fireflies
Edit
By bbpixel
10s
3
3
13
Fireflies Logo Reveal is a cinematic and peaceful animation with dynamically animated particle trails and flares that look like fireflies which creatively fly across the screen, twists and intertwines elegantly revealing your logo. This animation can be used as an intro or opener to films, movies, TV shows, commercials, new product launches, promotions, upcoming events, presentations and slideshows.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Intro Maker
Logo Animation
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Slideshow Maker
Mockup Generator
Promo Videos
Motion Graphics
Stream Overlays
Music Video Maker
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell Your Templates
Affiliate Program
Help
About Us
Contact Us