Menu
Templates
Solutions
Created by AlexG1985
8exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
1image
1font
1audio
Step out of the shadows and into the digital limelight with our Night Glitch template. This video is perfect for IT brands and gamers seeking that high-tech, cyberpunk aesthetic. With neon glows and stunning glitch animations, it reveals your logo in an atmosphere reminiscent of a high-stakes, nighttime metropolis. Customize your colors and upload your logo for a ready-to-publish video that will turn heads and capture clicks.
Similar templates
Best of AlexG1985
By mocarg
9s
6
8
11
Present your message with this stylish Neon 80s animated title sequence! Change color gradients, flicker speed, turn smoke, particles, reflections off and more! Make the scene exactly as you want it, to fully fit your branding and reflect your style. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By mocarg
7s
2
3
2
Symbolize the impact of your brand on the market with a stunning animation that reveals your logo in a professional and eye-catching way. This intro video works with any type of content, from gaming streams and highlights, to HQ communications and corporate videos. Simply upload a logo, add a tagline.
By koma
7s
6
3
2
Based on the popular ‘Impact’ logo intro template, comes an improved version with even smoother animation and particles exploding on impact. Create an intro for your stream, gaming highlights, or any other type of YouTube channel in a few clicks, simply by uploading a logo, entering a tagline and choosing a color theme.
By mocarg
11s
5
2
3
Into the Multiverse is a collaboration between CuteRabbit, Tinomotion, Shoeeb, Tarazz, Vivace_studio, Rade and myself. We were inspired by the new "Into the Spiderverse" movie and wanted to try a similar experiment where multiple talented authors around the world worked on a single project to deliver a template no single author could. Please enjoy our very unique template on our platform.
By Black_Phoenix
7s
4
3
5
Revel in the subtle elegance of particles as they reveal your company's identity. This Flow Unveil is designed to make a lasting impression, setting the tone for the quality content to follow. The customization options ensure your brand is brilliantly highlighted in the depth of gold and luxury.
By tinomotion
10s
5
2
5
Emergency Flashlight Reveal is a stylish template with a dark mood cinematic glowy logo reveal. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder. A 10 seconds opener for your TV show, commercials, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Amaze your audience with this template.
By d3luxxxe
8s
27
4
18
Luxury Particles Logo Reveal is a bright and elegant animation that will give your logo or text a polished luxury metallic look alongside particle reveal effect. You can choose between: Gold, Silver or Original Logo Colors. Placeholder for an optional background media is also available.
By bbpixel
10s
3
3
13
Fireflies Logo Reveal is a cinematic and peaceful animation with dynamically animated particle trails and flares that look like fireflies which creatively fly across the screen, twists and intertwines elegantly revealing your logo. This animation can be used as an intro or opener to films, movies, TV shows, commercials, new product launches, promotions, upcoming events, presentations and slideshows.
Menu
Templates
Solutions