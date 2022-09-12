Showcase your music with a refined, futuristic visualizer. A 3D orb sits center stage, encircled by a circular audio spectrum that reacts to your track. Clean typography, a progress bar, and an optional timer present artist and song details with clarity. Customize colors, spectrum thickness and bands, and choose timer styles to match your brand. Drop in your logo and tune the frequency range for the perfect response. Ideal for releases, teasers, livestream backdrops, or channel uploads where elegant, minimal design meets powerful audio-reactive motion.