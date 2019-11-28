Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Warp Speed - Original - Poster image

Warp Speed

00:09 · 4K (3840x2160) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Futuristic
Outro
6.9Kexports
rating
Leap from a calm starfield into a high‑velocity warp tunnel and land on a clean, centered brand mark. This energetic 3D logo animation blends futuristic glow, cosmic visuals, and cinematic impact to create a powerful intro or outro. Customize colors to match your brand, drop in your logo and audio, and render a standout ident in minutes. Perfect for tech, gaming, and sci‑fi themed channels—or anyone who wants a fast, modern reveal that grabs attention and sticks the landing.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us