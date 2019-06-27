Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Skull Banger - Lantern - Poster image

Skull Banger

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
3D motion graphics
Skull
Background media
5.2Kexports
rating
Unleash a powerful music visualizer for heavy tracks. This dark, atmospheric scene features a floating 3D skull, neon particle streaks, and clean title fields for artist and song names. Motion is audio reactive, with a head‑nod and accents pulsing to your beat. Ideal for metal and hard rock releases, YouTube uploads, and streaming platforms. Customize colors, background tint, and responsiveness to fit your sound and brand. Deliver a gritty, cinematic look that complements aggressive riffs and thunderous drums—all in a streamlined, ready‑to‑publish package.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
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Help
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Contact Us