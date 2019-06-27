Skull Banger

Unleash a powerful music visualizer for heavy tracks. This dark, atmospheric scene features a floating 3D skull, neon particle streaks, and clean title fields for artist and song names. Motion is audio reactive, with a head‑nod and accents pulsing to your beat. Ideal for metal and hard rock releases, YouTube uploads, and streaming platforms. Customize colors, background tint, and responsiveness to fit your sound and brand. Deliver a gritty, cinematic look that complements aggressive riffs and thunderous drums—all in a streamlined, ready‑to‑publish package.