Sound Sketch

Showcase your music with a clean, desk‑themed visualizer built for focus. A central polygon spectrum reacts to your track while a subtle grid and drafting tools set a blueprint vibe. Add your cover art and artist info, then fine‑tune colors and spectrum settings to match your brand. Perfect for study beats, livestreams, and channel uploads, it stays engaging without stealing attention. The overhead layout and gentle motion make your audio the star while keeping everything stylish and minimal.