Prismatic Mirage

Bring your music to life with an audio‑reactive visualizer staged on a sleek smartphone. A luminous spectrum forms a hologram‑like wavefield that moves with your beat, while smooth 3D motion and a dark, neon aesthetic keep focus on the sound. Fine‑tune frequency focus, spectrum style, colors, glow, and motion accents to match any genre, then export in widescreen. Ideal for track teasers, uploads, background loops, and live visuals, this template blends modern tech vibes with minimal elegance for a polished, professional result.