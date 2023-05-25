Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Prismatic Mirage - Hue Shift - Poster image

Prismatic Mirage

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Digital
Glow
Waveform terrain
573exports
rating
Bring your music to life with an audio‑reactive visualizer staged on a sleek smartphone. A luminous spectrum forms a hologram‑like wavefield that moves with your beat, while smooth 3D motion and a dark, neon aesthetic keep focus on the sound. Fine‑tune frequency focus, spectrum style, colors, glow, and motion accents to match any genre, then export in widescreen. Ideal for track teasers, uploads, background loops, and live visuals, this template blends modern tech vibes with minimal elegance for a polished, professional result.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us