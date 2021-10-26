Business Metallic Reveal - Landscape

Make a striking first impression with an elegant 3D metallic logo reveal. This minimal, cinematic design spotlights your brand with polished reflections, smooth depth-of-field transitions, and a refined centered layout. Customize the gradient background, color styling, and use either your logo mark or a typographic lockup with an optional tagline. Perfect for premium intros and outros across business, luxury, and modern brands, it’s crafted for clarity and impact with fluid motion and a sleek, glossy finish.