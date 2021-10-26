Business Metallic Reveal - Landscape
00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
14.2Kexports
Make a striking first impression with an elegant 3D metallic logo reveal. This minimal, cinematic design spotlights your brand with polished reflections, smooth depth-of-field transitions, and a refined centered layout. Customize the gradient background, color styling, and use either your logo mark or a typographic lockup with an optional tagline. Perfect for premium intros and outros across business, luxury, and modern brands, it’s crafted for clarity and impact with fluid motion and a sleek, glossy finish.
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