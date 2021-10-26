Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Business Metallic Reveal - Landscape - Original - Poster image

Business Metallic Reveal - Landscape

00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Elegant
Intro
Minimal
14.2Kexports
rating
Make a striking first impression with an elegant 3D metallic logo reveal. This minimal, cinematic design spotlights your brand with polished reflections, smooth depth-of-field transitions, and a refined centered layout. Customize the gradient background, color styling, and use either your logo mark or a typographic lockup with an optional tagline. Perfect for premium intros and outros across business, luxury, and modern brands, it’s crafted for clarity and impact with fluid motion and a sleek, glossy finish.
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Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us