Echo
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
23.9Kexports
Present your music with a refined, minimalist audio visualizer. A circular spectrum reacts to your track while clean typography displays key details and a subtle timeline. Designed to be genre-agnostic, it keeps focus on your sound and artwork. Customize colors, background, and spectrum style to match your branding. Ideal for singles, mixes, and teasers on social platforms or YouTube, this sleek design delivers professional polish without distractions.
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