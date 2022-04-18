Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Star Crawl Lyrics - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Star Crawl Lyrics - Horizontal

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Cinematic
Text crawl
6.3Kexports
rating
Bring your song to life with an epic, cinematic star crawl. This lyric video template features a glowing 3D text crawl over a twinkling starfield, perfect for music releases, teasers, and channel content. Easily control fonts, sizes, colors, gradients, glow, and scroll speed. Tweak star amount and twinkle for the right sci‑fi atmosphere. Supports multiple aspect ratios for widescreen or vertical platforms, and adapts to your track’s full duration. Just drop in your audio and lyrics to create a striking, professional result that feels timeless and bold.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us