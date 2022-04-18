Star Crawl Lyrics - Vertical

Bring your song to life with an epic, cinematic star crawl. This lyric video template features a glowing 3D text crawl over a twinkling starfield, perfect for music releases, teasers, and channel content. Easily control fonts, sizes, colors, gradients, glow, and scroll speed. Tweak star amount and twinkle for the right sci‑fi atmosphere. Supports multiple aspect ratios for widescreen or vertical platforms, and adapts to your track’s full duration. Just drop in your audio and lyrics to create a striking, professional result that feels timeless and bold.