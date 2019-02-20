Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Legends - Original - Poster image

Legends

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Fabric folds
7.8Kexports
rating
Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic 3D logo animation framed by a distressed concrete wall and a flowing, fire‑kissed cape. Realistic cloth simulation, flames, embers and smoke build suspense while your logo and titles take center stage. Tweak theme colors, background texture, fonts and messaging to match your identity, then export a polished intro or outro for videos and streams. Perfect for bold branding, YouTube channels and strong openers that demand attention.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us