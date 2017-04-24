Glitch Madness

Make a bold entrance with a high‑energy glitch logo animation. This design blends neon glow, fast particle streaks, and bad TV interference to create a striking digital aesthetic. The centered layout keeps your branding front and center, while sweeping light rays and reflection glints add polish. Perfect for intros or outros, it includes easy logo and tagline slots and flexible color controls to match your brand. If you want a modern, tech-inspired ident that pops in any video, this template delivers eye‑catching motion and crisp readability in seconds.