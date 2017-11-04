Ultra Aura

Ignite your brand with a bold, neon energy logo reveal. This cinematic 3D intro builds from drifting smoke and a plasma-like glow, finishing with a sleek floor reflection for extra depth. It’s perfect for channel intros, outros, and quick brand stings. Easily customize the color palette and fine‑tune the intensity to match your identity. The focused, centered layout ensures your logo stays the hero while the atmosphere does the storytelling. Deliver a mysterious, impactful first impression in seconds and keep viewers primed for what comes next.