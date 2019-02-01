Ultra Aura 2

Unleash a charged brand moment with this neon, VFX-driven logo animation. Electric arcs race along your mark, building a bold outline amid moody smoke and a reflective floor. Designed for cinematic intros and outros, it delivers an epic, futuristic vibe in seconds. Easily customize colors and tweak the energy intensity to match your identity. Perfect for channels, trailers, gaming, tech and high-impact branding, this template makes your logo surge to life with fluid motion and a striking glow.