Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Sign 2 - Original - Poster image

Neon Sign 2

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Glow
Intro
Motion title
Neon sign
Outro
9.8Kexports
rating
Make an entrance with a realistic neon title glowing against a grungy brick wall. This short, moody animation is ideal for intros, outros, and bold motion titles. The design blends retro 80s neon style with gritty texture for maximum impact. Customize the headline, subtitle, and glow color to match your branding, then drop in your audio for added punch. Clean composition, vivid glow, and a suspenseful reveal keep attention locked on your message. Perfect for YouTube, channels, promos, and quick brand stingers when you need a standout opener.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us