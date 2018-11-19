Neon Sign 2

Make an entrance with a realistic neon title glowing against a grungy brick wall. This short, moody animation is ideal for intros, outros, and bold motion titles. The design blends retro 80s neon style with gritty texture for maximum impact. Customize the headline, subtitle, and glow color to match your branding, then drop in your audio for added punch. Clean composition, vivid glow, and a suspenseful reveal keep attention locked on your message. Perfect for YouTube, channels, promos, and quick brand stingers when you need a standout opener.