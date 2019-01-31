Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Duty Calls - Original - Poster image

Duty Calls

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 15 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream screen
Digital
Gaming
Twitch
1.9Kexports
rating
Set the tone for your livestream with a tactical, FPS‑inspired starting screen. A dark, monochrome green palette, pixelated data blocks, subtle film grain, and atmospheric screen dirt create a cinematic, high‑tech vibe. A centered title and logo keep your brand front and center while a tidy row of social icons highlights your handles. Ideal for Twitch and gaming channels, this stream screen is easy to customize—drop in your logo and text to match your branding and you’re ready to go.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
mocarg profile image
mocarg
Edit
Similar templates
Best of mocarg
Street Glitch
By mocarg
Edit
60fps
00:10
Street Glitch Original theme video
Microchip Stream
By Skvifi
Edit
60fps
00:09
Microchip Stream Original theme video
Division One
By mocarg
Edit
60fps
00:10
Division One Original theme video
Digital Grid Stream Screen
By Harchenko
Edit
00:10
Digital Grid Stream Screen Online theme video
Technology Grid Stream Screen
By Harchenko
Edit
00:10
Technology Grid Stream Screen Original theme video
Ancients 2
By mocarg
Edit
60fps
00:10
Ancients 2 Original theme video
DualShock Stream
By Skvifi
Edit
60fps
00:15
DualShock Stream Original theme video
Fallout Stream
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
00:10
Fallout Stream Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us