DualShock Stream

Kick off your broadcast with a clean, minimal stream screen designed for gamers. Floating geometric particles, a centered CTA button, and a strip of social icons make it effortless to introduce your channel and direct viewers to your profiles. The layout is responsive for widescreen and vertical stories, perfect for pre-stream countdowns, welcomes, or quick announcements. Customize colors, logo, and text to match your brand, and set a relaxed vibe with smooth, fluid motion. Ideal for Twitch, YouTube, and multi-platform streamers seeking a polished starting screen.