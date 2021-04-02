Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Debate Stream Screen - Original - Poster image

Debate Stream Screen

00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 2 images · 11 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream screen
Minimal
Social icons
Wide logo
18.5Kexports
rating
Give your live stream a polished, modern look with a minimal stream screen. A bold central banner highlights your headline while your logo sits up top and social icons line the footer for quick follow prompts. The subtle reflection, dark gradient background, and smooth motion keep viewers engaged during intermissions, starting soon, BRB, or offline moments. Easily customize text, logo, colors, and background media to match your brand. Ideal for Twitch, YouTube, and multi-platform creators who want a clean, professional overlay that’s quick to edit and ready to deploy.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us