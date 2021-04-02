Debate Stream Screen

Give your live stream a polished, modern look with a minimal stream screen. A bold central banner highlights your headline while your logo sits up top and social icons line the footer for quick follow prompts. The subtle reflection, dark gradient background, and smooth motion keep viewers engaged during intermissions, starting soon, BRB, or offline moments. Easily customize text, logo, colors, and background media to match your brand. Ideal for Twitch, YouTube, and multi-platform creators who want a clean, professional overlay that’s quick to edit and ready to deploy.