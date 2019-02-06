Stream of Waves

Kick off your livestream with a clean, starting-soon screen built for instant recognition. This minimal design pairs bold typography with animated abstract waves and a neatly organized social row, making it easy to direct viewers to your channels before you go live. Customize colors, fonts, logo, titles and links to match your brand. Works perfectly as a pre-stream holding screen across platforms and aspect ratios. Set the tone with smooth, modern motion graphics that look great on Twitch, YouTube, and beyond.