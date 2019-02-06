Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Stream of Waves - Original - Poster image

Stream of Waves

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 15 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream screen
Minimal
Abstract waves
Bold
22.9Kexports
rating
Kick off your livestream with a clean, starting-soon screen built for instant recognition. This minimal design pairs bold typography with animated abstract waves and a neatly organized social row, making it easy to direct viewers to your channels before you go live. Customize colors, fonts, logo, titles and links to match your brand. Works perfectly as a pre-stream holding screen across platforms and aspect ratios. Set the tone with smooth, modern motion graphics that look great on Twitch, YouTube, and beyond.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
Skvifi profile image
Skvifi
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Skvifi
Fluid Stream
By Skvifi
Edit
60fps
00:08
Fluid Stream Original theme video
DualShock Stream
By Skvifi
Edit
60fps
00:15
DualShock Stream Original theme video
Fortnite Stream
By Skvifi
Edit
60fps
00:15
Fortnite Stream Original theme video
Microchip Stream
By Skvifi
Edit
60fps
00:09
Microchip Stream Original theme video
Warfield
By mocarg
Edit
60fps
00:10
Warfield Original theme video
Street Glitch
By mocarg
Edit
60fps
00:10
Street Glitch Original theme video
Digital Grid Stream Screen
By Harchenko
Edit
00:10
Digital Grid Stream Screen Online theme video
Rocket Bolt
By Skvifi
Edit
60fps
00:15
Rocket Bolt Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us