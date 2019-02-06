Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Fluid Stream - Original - Poster image

Fluid Stream

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 14 texts · 5 fonts · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream screen
Minimal
Flat design
Abstract waves
4.4Kexports
rating
Showcase a polished starting soon or intermission screen with a smooth liquid backdrop, bold headline, logo, and social links. This minimal flat design keeps the focus on your message while the organic waves add calm energy. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, and links to match your brand. Perfect for streams and content breaks across platforms, it’s a versatile overlay that looks great in widescreen or vertical formats. Stand out with a crisp, modern layout and clear calls to action before you go live.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us