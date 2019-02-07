Microchip Stream

Give your audience a polished pre-show experience with a futuristic starting screen. A neon circuit-board background, bold center headline, and organized social and link areas keep your branding clear while viewers wait. Built for streamers, this high-tech design works across major platforms and adapts to widescreen or vertical formats. Smooth motion and a dark neon palette create a premium, sci‑fi ambiance that complements gaming and tech content. Easily customize colors, fonts, text fields, and the logo to match your brand, then drop it into your broadcast to start every stream with style.