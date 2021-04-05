Technology Grid Stream Screen

Give your stream a sleek, hi-tech look with a full-screen screen built around a dynamic digital grid. A bold central headline and logo area keep your brand front and center, while a clean social row showcases your channels. Smooth scanning motion, subtle depth-of-field and crisp typography create a professional, modern aesthetic. Easily customize text, logo and colors to match your brand and use it for starting soon, intermission, be right back or offline screens across platforms.