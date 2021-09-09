Polygon Viz
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
19.6Kexports
Showcase your music with a clean, high‑impact visualizer built around a glowing polygon tunnel. The audio‑reactive spectrum, exposure and camera effects pulse to your beat, while your cover art stays front and center over a moody, parallax background. Tailor the look with a two‑color palette, adjustable polygon sides, tunnel speed and spectrum styling. Perfect for releases, teasers and channel uploads, this geometric, neon‑lit 3D design turns any song into share‑worthy motion graphics.
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