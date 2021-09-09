Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Polygon Viz - Original - Poster image

Polygon Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Geometric
Music
Glow
Audio reactive
19.6Kexports
rating
Showcase your music with a clean, high‑impact visualizer built around a glowing polygon tunnel. The audio‑reactive spectrum, exposure and camera effects pulse to your beat, while your cover art stays front and center over a moody, parallax background. Tailor the look with a two‑color palette, adjustable polygon sides, tunnel speed and spectrum styling. Perfect for releases, teasers and channel uploads, this geometric, neon‑lit 3D design turns any song into share‑worthy motion graphics.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us